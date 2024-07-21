MFM Mountain Top Chorale Wins Two Gold Medals At 2024 World Choir Games In New Zealand

The MFM Mountain Top Chorale, a choir from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, clinched two gold medals at the 2024 World Choir Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

Dr. Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of MFM, declared their victory, having previously expressed his pleasure in the choir’s ability to represent Nigeria on a global scale.

Olukoya wrote on Facebook on Saturday,

“Congratulations to the #mountaintopchorale who won two gold medals.

“Representing Nigeria, they joined over 11,000 singers from more than 30 countries in Auckland, New Zealand for the largest choral competition, the 2024 World Choir Games.

“Their performance featured ‘Ekiti Medley,’ composed by Dr. Daniel Olukoya and arranged by #seunowoaje and a host of other compositions.”

According to the World Choir Games’ Champions Competition results, the MFM Mountain Top Choral earned gold medals in Categories C19 (Contemporary Music Mixed Voices) and C22 (Spiritual).

READ MORE: Nigerian Doctor Shatters World Record With Largest Solo Painting

It also stated that the choir had qualified to participate in future INTERKULTUR major events, including the World Choir Games’ Champions Competition and the World Choir Championships’ Champions Round, for the next five years.

The World Choir Games is a prestigious international competition that honours the diverse tapestry of choral music from around the world.

This year’s event was said to have hosted over 11,000 singers from over 30 countries in Auckland from July 10–20 for “the largest choral competition and festival on the planet.”

SEE PHOTOS: