The new minimum wage will be fixed after reviewing the structure of the wage bill, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday while addressing the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to labour leaders, he noted his administration prioritises the welfare of workers, adding that “society depends on the productivity of happy workers.”

“You have to cut your coat according to the available cloth. Before we can finalise the minimum wage process, we have to look at the structure.

READ ALSO: Only Anti-Graft Agencies Can Validate, Disprove Our Findings – Kaduna Assembly To El-Rufai’s Ex-Commissioners

“Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two? Why not three years? What is a problem today can be eased up tomorrow.

“There is much dynamism to this process if we are not myopic in our approaches.

“We can take a surgical approach that is based on pragmatism and a deep understanding of all factors,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, quoted Tinubu as saying.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President, on his part, said things are difficult for Nigerian workers, adding that there must be a balance between the living wage and the minimum wage.

Festus Osifo, TUC’s President, added that the rising inflation in the country has eroded the value of the naira.