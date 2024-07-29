Mother Lands In Police Custody For Attempting To Sell 3-Year-Old Daughter In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Yetunde Gbadebo, a 25-year-old mother, for attempting to sell her three-year-old daughter on Aladiye Street in Sagamu.

According to reports on Sunday, the incident took place at 10:00 a.m. on July 25, 2024.

PUNCH Metro gathered from a police source at the command that the suspect was apprehended while negotiating a N700,000 price for the toddler with a 38-year-old man named Sunday None.

A team of Sagamu Division police detectives raided the scene after a local reported seeing the couple during the negotiation.

During interrogation, the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, reported that Gbadebo disputed the charge, and no one had confessed to the crime.

She said, “The woman was about to sell her three-year-old daughter to another suspect. A resident who saw the two suspects negotiating the price approached our station in Sagamu to report what she saw.

“The Sagamu Police Division detached a team of detectives who stormed the scene and arrested the two suspects. The man has confessed to the crime.

“The case will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as soon preliminary findings are concluded.”