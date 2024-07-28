MTN Customers Complain Of Unexplained Blocking Of NIN-Registered Phone Numbers



Nigerian users of Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, in their numbers, experienced blockage of their phone numbers without reason from the telecommunications provider.

Information Nigeria reports that the sudden barring of customers lines occured over the weekend.

This has undoubtedly led to restrictions in the use of communication services such as calls, internet, and SMS for unsuspecting customers.

Recall that in March, Nigerian Communications Commission said over 40 million telephone lines were barred after failing to link to the National Identity Numbers (NINs).

At the time, the telephone lines barred by their telecommunication operators breached the February 28, 2024 deadline issued by the commission mandating telecom customers to link their Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) to their NIN.

While some users think the blockage might be related to unsuccessful NIN linkage, some users opine that it is an effort by the government to hinder the August 1 protest that is being planned by youths lamenting the country’s hardship.

Reacting via X, one Olatunbosun posted, “My MTN pulled a fast one yesterday, serving up a frustrating breakfast to their customers. I stopped by the Osogbo office and found that nearly everyone’s MTN line was down.”

“My MTN liner has been blocked, saying nin not up to date, after the stress the previous time @MTNNG if you’re in plan with gov to distract the Protest in Nigeria, you fail, because your timing enh, all of a sudden lot of users NIN are not up to date. You lots are not serious,” another user, Are wrote.

Rabiu Abdulkadir lamented saying, “We deserve to be treated with respect and dignity in this country. I’m extremely disappointed that my MTN line, which I’ve used faithfully for over 10 years, was suddenly barred this morning without any prior notification. Ive lost count of how many times I’ve linked it to my NIN

“My phone is not even seeing my Mtn sim card shey na the same thing una dey experience too?” uncle stef queried.

Jude Bala who had three of his SIMS barred posted: “Hello @MTNNG, you have blocked 3 of my lines in the last 3 days. All of these numbers have been linked to my NIN, so that cannot possibly be the reason for this suspicious activity on your part.

“What makes this more concerning is that one of the numbers was used when registering for NIN and before it was blocked this morning, I used it to check my NIN using the code “*346#,” and my NIN was displayed correctly.

“Also, my wife’s number was suspiciously blocked as well, even though that number is linked to her NIN.

“So, can you please explain to me what is happening?”