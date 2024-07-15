Multiple Terrorists Killed As NAF Destroys Hideouts

The Nigeria Air Force Component of Operation Whirl Punch has killed multiple terrorists in various areas across Kaduna State.

This was revealed on Sunday in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, who stated that the operations were carried out on 12 July 2024 at terrorist Alhaji Layi’s enclave, located in Kufan Shantu Village in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

According to the statement, numerous terrorists were killed while their thatched roofed houses were burnt down, and their logistics, which were hidden up under thick foliage, were also destroyed.

“Similar air strikes conducted on 13 July 2024 over terrorists’ camps situated inside Malum Forest in Igabi LGA also recorded positive outcomes after the targets were acquired and engaged,” it said.

According to the statement, terrorists were seen freely strolling around the forest at a compound with zinc-roofed shelters.

As a result, a precision strike was authorised, killing the majority of the terrorists.

The operation was carried out using extensive reliable human intelligence, as well as intelligence monitoring and reconnaissance operations, which identified the targeted locations as terrorist strongholds responsible for the ambush on troops in Manini on July 10, 2024.

It stated that the Nigerian Air Force, working alongside surface forces, will maintain battlespace dominance through significant situational awareness, regular patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorist safe havens in its Area of Responsibility and neighbouring states.