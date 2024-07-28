‘My Ex-Fiance Got Pregnant For Someone Else Weeks To Our Introduction’ – Damola Olatunji Spills

Damola Olatunji, a renowned Nollywood actor, has opened up about a disturbing truth from his previous relationship.

During his guest appearance on colleague Biola Bayo’s Talk To B show shared on X Saturday, Olatunji revealed that he was devastated to learn that his ex-fiance had been pregnant with someone else’s child only a few weeks before their introduction.

He also addressed rumours about his marriage to colleague Bukola Arugba, noting that he has never abandoned his family and continues to pay their children’s school expenses.

Damola Olatunji also claimed that he receives advances from both men and women, admitting that he isn’t perfect.

He said, “My fiance got pregnant for someone else, weeks to my introduction.

“As a matter of fact, this will be the first time anybody will say I’m talking about my divorce. Some said Damola left his marriage, Damola left the house, and I will be like, these are my kids.

“Feelings die, and love fades. If things are not working in a relationship, it’s better to go separate ways than to become physical. Couples that have kids together should not come online and fight dirty.

“Your kids will grow up one day to read about the things you have said. I am not a deadbeat father. Despite our separation, I still pay my kids’ school fees and attend to their needs. My kids will tell you, ‘My dad is the best in the world’.

“They can never lack as long as I am alive. When you have kids with someone, something will always bring you together for life.

“I get toasted the way ladies get toasted. Both from male and female. Hey, listen, I am not a saint, but I will not do what I will not do”.

Watch him speak below…