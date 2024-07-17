My Victory Is A Lesson For People Who Think They Can Play God’ – Philip Shaibu

The impeached Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has described the Federal High Court judgement which reinstated him as a victory for democracy and rule of law.

Recall that an Abuja Federal High Court presided by Justice J. K. Omotosho, on Wednesday morning, upturned the removal of Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Reacting to the verdict in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiena, the impeached deputy governor said that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

He said: For us, it’s a victory for democracy and the rule of law. For mere mortals who think they can play God in the lives of others, this judgement serves as a lesson. He appoints kings and dethrons kings as it pleases Him. Those who have ears, let them hear.

“For the statement hurriedly issued by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, we see it as an affront on the judiciary, a blatant attempt to ridicule the sound judgement delivered by the Honourable Justice Omotosho of the FCT Federal High Court.

“The statement smacks of arrogance of power on the part of the Edo State Government, by insisting that nothing has changed, Omobayo remains the Deputy Governor.

“Nehikhare and his co-travellers should be reminded that power is transient, especially for them with less than four months to vacate office.”