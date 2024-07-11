N33bn Fraud: Moments After Collapsing, Buhari’s Minister Sent To Jail

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, over money laundering to the tune of N33.8 billion.

The court ordered his remand in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him on 12 counts.

Mamman, who served as the Minister of Power from August 2019 till September 2021, when he was unceremoniously removed from office by President Muhammadu Buhari, denied all the charges read to him in court.

Prior to the court decision, EFCC detained Mamman in May 2023, about 20 months after his removal from office and less than three weeks before the end of Buhari’s tenure.

The Presiding Judge, James Omotosho, ordered Mamman’s remand in prison after he entered a not-guilty plea to all the 12 counts against him.

Defence lawyer, Femi Ate, informed the judge that he already filed a bail application on behalf of his client.

EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, also acknowledged service of the bail application on him at about 12.30 p.m.

However, Omotosho, said the application had yet to reach the court’s file.

Mr Ate then prayed to the court to allow him return to argue the bail application on Friday, of which the EFCC lawyer did not oppose the request.

Information Nigeria had reported that the arraignment stalled earlier after his lawyer reported that Mamman slumped within the court premises while waiting for the court session to commence.

The ex-minister walked into the courtroom and entered the dock with part of his clothes drenched when his case was called.

When asked about his look by the judge, the defendant said water was poured on him, apparently to resuscitate him when he collapsed earlier.

The former minister explained that he collapsed outside the courtroom because of the drugs he took on an empty stomach.

He also said his blood pressure dropped while waiting outside for his case to be called.

Mr Ate also said Mamman, “upon being brought into the premises of the court, collapsed and had to be resuscitated and treated by the medical personnel of the Federal High Court.

The judge asked Mamman if he was fit enough to take his plea, and he responded in the affirmative.

This however prompted the arraignment to be postponed till 1 p.m.