Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy has reacted to the defamation suit instituted against him by Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor.

Recall that Onanuga in a lengthy post via X last week, alleged that supporters of Obi are behind the proposed nationwide protest against economic hardship in the country.

There have been reports of a youth-led nationwide protest over the rising cost of living and economic hardship to #EndBadGovernance.

The protest is reportedly slated for August 1 to 15.

Onanuga further alleged that the organisers of the planned protest were the same individuals who “hijacked” the #ENDSARS protest of 2020.

In the latest development, via a letter, Alex Ejesieme, Obi’s lawyer, is asking Onanuga to tender a public apology published in four national newspapers over the “widespread defamation and libel” against the former Anambra State Governor or face legal action.

Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, is demanding N5 billion in damages from Onanuga.

According to Obi, the allegation, which went viral on social and mainstream media and was read by many within and outside the country, maligned his hard-earned reputation.

He added that the allegation dented his image as “a man who indulges in violence.”

Reacting to this, Onanuga disclosed that he fears no one and owes nobody any apology, hence, he’s ready to meet Obi in court as threatened.

The Special Adviser wrote via X: “I am still waiting for the letter from Peter Obi’s lawyer threatening a N5 billion suit and demanding an apology to Peter Obi over the planned ‘revolution’.

Let me just tell Obi and his lawyer : I am not afraid of any legal action. We shall meet in court.”