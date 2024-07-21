N70,000 Minimum Wage Can Only Buy Bag Of Rice – Ndume

Ali Ndume, former Chief Whip of the Senate, has faulted the N70,000 new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

Recall that Ndume was relieved of his position after making comments believed to be against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on the new wage, Ndume said it could only buy a 50kg bag of rice which averagely sells above N70,000.

He furthered asked for a upward review the minimum wage.

In a video sighted online, Ndume said: “People are suffering, people are angry, people are not happy. I am happy that yesterday, the President agreed with NLC to increase the salary to N70,000, which is a good move, but it takes more than that because, realistically, that is like a bag of rice, money that will buy a bag of rice or cover the cost of a bag of rice.

“So, I call on the President to still open up and listen to the people.”

Ndume was sacked as a Senate principal officer following a letter from Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman and Basiru Ajibola, the Party’s National Secretary.