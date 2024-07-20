NAF Destroys Illegal Refining Sites, Canoes In Rivers

The Nigerian Air Force reported on Friday that its Air Component of Operation Delta Safe had conducted reconnaissance missions along the Kolo Creek trunkline and the Soku Sambarth lines, destroying canoes and illegal sites in Obenibokiri, Rivers State.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, in a statement stated that the team scanned the pipeline’s Right of Way and found no signs of a break.

READ MORE: Police Raid Hoodlums’ Hideouts, Seize Weapons In Bauchi

According to him, a leak was discovered midway up the line, with some people assumed to be oil company employees attempting to repair it, but the team found no evidence of illicit activity when they extended the patrol to the end of the line.

It stated that the aircraft flew to Soku-Sambarth, identified the Soku gas station, and conducted a further scan of the general environment, finding no evidence of illegal activity.

However, on their return journey, the crew discovered six canoes loaded with suspected stolen oil products, which were later destroyed.

“Flying overhead Obenibokiri, a settlement about 15 Km away from Port Harcourt, the crew spotted 8 active Illegal Refining Sites with overhead tanks and one with over 300 piled up sacks containing suspected stolen oil products. These were all effectively destroyed.” It further said.