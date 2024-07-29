NAF Intensifies Fight Against Oil Thieves, Destroys 12 Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers, Abia

Operation Delta Safe, a military operation, has successfully destroyed 12 illegal oil refining sites and 2 storage facilities in Abia and Rivers states, the Nigerian Air Force announced on Sunday.

AVM Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet disclosed that the NAF has increased measures to reduce the activities of oil thieves and other economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta.

He stated the aircraft’s armed reconnaissance uncovered multiple illicit refining sites in Umueze, Abia, including many guarded residences.

He remarked that the intelligence was then communicated to ground soldiers for further exploitation and action.

READ MORE: Oro Festival Ban Ignites Crisis In Ogun, 20 Detained, Two Vehicles Impounded

According to him, the illegal refining installations, which were later destroyed, were discovered hidden beneath dense forests near Owaza.

“Thereafter, the crew followed the river line down to Komkom and Okoloma in Rivers State, where nine illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were discovered and destroyed.

“In total, 12 illegal refining sites and two reservoirs were destroyed.

“The sighting of illegal refining sites in fenced living environments is indicative of the sophistry of the illegal oil refining trade that would require other means beyond air strikes to checkmate,” Gabwet said.

He noted that persons who indulge in these behaviours, particularly in fenced-in dwelling areas, should be reminded that such illegal activities endanger human lives, health, and the environment.

“Be that as it may, armed reconnaissance missions as well as destruction of illegal refining sites will continue unabated until crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage are reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.