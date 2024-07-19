NAFDAC Shuts Down Bakery In Sokoto For Using Unfortified Sugar, Banned Bromate

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has closed a bakery in Sokoto State due to allegations of using unfortified sugar and banned bromate.

Mr Garba Adamu, NAFDAC State Coordinator, confirmed this on Friday, stating that the bakery was discovered during a special operation by agency personnel.

Adamu emphasised that only enriched registered sugar containing vitamin ‘A’, micronutrients, and other vitamins are permitted to be marketed and consumed in Nigeria.

”This is a Federal Government policy enforced by NAFDAC and other government agencies to ensure that consumers get the maximum nutritional and other health benefits from the produced products.

”Six other bakeries were also sanctioned for poor hygiene as enforcement officers led by Mr Buhari Manzo scale up the routine inspection visits to bakeries across the state.

”Bakeries are monitored to ensure that they don’t use saccharine or other banned items as a substitute to fortified regulated ingredients,” Adamu said.

He urged producers against using contaminated, counterfeit, unregistered, or expired commodities in their establishments, emphasising that NAFDAC would continue to enforce at all times.

According to him, the operation would be expanded to local government regions as part of the agency’s efforts to ensure that sanitary foods are marketed and the correct items are in circulation.

He advised the people to be vigilant of purchasing unregistered products and to always report any questionable practices or contaminations to NAFDAC, emphasising the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation’s health.