NAPTIP Rescues 75, Arrests 115 In Human Trafficking Crackdown In Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested 115 suspected human traffickers and rescued 75 victims in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers states.

Mr Emmanuel Awhen, NAPTIP’s Zonal Commander, revealed this during an interview with NAN in Uyo on Tuesday.

The zone is made up of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers states.

“Between July 2023 and now, we’ve apprehended 115 human traffickers within the zone and rescued about 75 victims.

“Out of the 75 victims rescued, we have empowered 25 of them with skills in tailoring, hairdressing, barbing and shoemaking.

“Most of the victims rescued are kept in our shelter and we’ve counseled, empowered and reunited them with their families,” the NAPTIP commander said.

He noted that throughout the period, NAPTIP filed 15 cases in court and obtained three convictions, while 12 cases are ongoing.

READ MORE: Luxury Cars, Cash Recovered As EFCC Arrests 11 Internet Fraud Suspects In Uyo

The zonal commander urged judges to devote special attention to human trafficking cases as a deterrent to future traffickers.

According to him, numerous human trafficking victims have been rescued in coastal areas.

“We appeal to members of the public that this fight on human trafficking should not be left in the hands of NAPTIP and the Federal Government alone.”