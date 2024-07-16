NASS’ll Recieve New Minimum Wage Bill After Tinubu’s Meeting With Labour – FG

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, says an executive bill on the new minimum wage will be sent to the National Assembly after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meets with Organised Labour.

On July 11, leaders of Labour met with Tinubu at the presidential villa over the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had asked the labour unions to demand a more realistic and sustainable wage

The Organised Labour is scheduled to meet with the President on Thursday as a continuation of the July 11 discussion on the new minimum wage.

Idris, who spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday, also said a supplementary budget will be sent to parliament to cover the new minimum wage.

He said: “Now, you are also aware that last week, the Nigeria Labour Congress met the president. This, of course, was part of the consultation to which the president has agreed.

“Recall that he had met organised sector; he had also met sub-nationals after the tripartite committee on labour had submitted its report to ensure that there is a thorough analysis of the situation so that the government would come up with a minimum wage that works for all Nigerians, the federal government, the sub-nationals, and the organised private sector.

“That was also discussed today. And the government has also directed the ministry of budgets to come up with additional support for the 2024 budget so that any differential or any gaps that will exist in terms of what existed before the 2024 budget were approved, a supplementary budget, and also what the requirement is for now.

“So, the government is working around the clock to ensure that it comes up with a minimum wage, like I said, that works for all Nigerians.

“At the end of the day, this, of course, will be submitted to the national assembly so that you can have legislative backing.

“Let me also say that the president is also open to meeting the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, and all the affiliates. We expect that meeting to hold this coming Thursday.

“Recall that this was already what the labour unions requested during their meeting with Mr President last week.

“So, the president is in agreement, he knows that the labour wants to quickly find a lasting solution to the issue of minimum wage, and the government is also assured to put the issue of minimum wage behind it.

“So’ it is expected that the NLC, TUC, and all the affiliates, as requested by them last week, will meet the president on Thursday, after which the president will now transmit whatever the final agreement or what his views are on the tripartite committee report to the national assembly for legislation.”