National Grid Fully Restored After Partial Disturbance – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, said that the national power grid has been restored following Saturday’s collapse.

The TCN Public Affairs General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, described the collapse as partial, saying that there was a little disturbance of the grid at about 15.09Hrs yesterday, 6th July 2024.

Mbah added that the grid collapse is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power-generating station which suddenly removed 313MW from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.

The statement reads: “The system disturbance, which brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance this year, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three (3) units of a power generating station, which suddenly removed 313MW from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.

“The System Operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation which led to a dip in frequency, by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar e.t.c even when the other section of the grid had no supply.

“The operators commenced grid restoration efforts immediately after the incident.

“At about 21.57 hrs yesterday, ( Saturday) the entire part of the grid that was affected by today’s incident was successfully restored.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have been lamenting over the constant collapse of the national.

This grid collapse came barely three days after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a tariff increase for Band A customers, from N206.80 per kilowatt-hour to N209.50/kWh.