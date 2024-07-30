NBA Calls For Planned Protest Cancellation, Says It Will Bring Chaos

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday, urged the organisers of the planned #EndBadGovernance nationwide protest to cancel the demonstration.

The Association further urged that organisers engage in dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

NBA’s President, Yakubu Maikyau who expressed concerns via a statement said that the protest could be hijacked by unscrupulous elements, leading to civil unrest and chaos, worsening the current situation.

“I most humbly appeal to Nigerians, particularly those planning to embark on the protest, to reconsider and reflect on the potential consequences for our security, economy, and existence.

“Our past experiences with mass protests show that they are often hijacked by unscrupulous elements who commit heinous crimes, turning a peaceful protest into a riot,” he said.

READ ALSO: You Have No Right To Destabilise Nigeria – Akpabio To Protesters

The Association further recommended organizing a National Security Summit to address security challenges and suggested regular government-people engagement to discuss the country’s issues.

“Whatever we are experiencing now cannot compare to the chaos and destruction that civil unrest could bring. We should not even imagine such an experience, and we must forbid it,” he added.

He also recommended involving traditional institutions, religious leaders, and civil society organizations in the dialogue and monitoring the implementation of agreed solutions.

Maikyau urged the government to take decisive steps to revamp the economy and address the issues of hunger and poverty, which are largely caused by insecurity.