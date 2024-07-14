NBA Gives IGP 7 Days To End CMRIS Certificate Issuance Or Face Legal Action

The Nigeria Bar Association Section on Public Interest, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetoku, over a new directive given to motorists.

The directive mandates vehicle owners across the country to register and obtain a Central Motor Information System Certificate at a cost not less than N6,000.

In a letter issued to Egbetokun on Sunday, by the NBA-SPIDEL Chairman John Aikpokpo-Martins and Secretary Funmi Adeogun of the NBA Section on Public Interest, questioned the legal basis for the Nigeria Police Force’s issuance of the CMRIS Certificates.

The association stated that no law had granted the police the authority to issue such licences to vehicle owners following vehicle registration at the appropriate offices.

The letter partly reads: “Any such certificate being issued by the Nigeria Police Force without legal backing is outright illegal, null, and void, and therefore of no consequence.

“Failure, neglect, or refusal to comply with this lawful demand within seven days of receipt of this letter will compel NBA-SPIDEL to seek appropriate sanctions in court against your esteemed office and the Nigeria Police Force.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the IGP, ordered the enforcement, to commence by July 29, 2024.

According to him, the development is to modernise and digitise the motor vehicle registration system, bolstering the nation’s safety and security framework.

The e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, and operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

This was contained in a release made by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday.

The statement partly reads: “Following the directives of the IGP, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine, and change of chassis/body would become seamless as the e-CMR system would ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively, and preventing the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.

“Prior to the enforcement itself, the IGP has ordered full publicity of the e-CMR and its enforcement to all members of the public intimating them of the requirements, processes, and the enforcement procedures. Members of the public are urged to obtain the digitalized CMR certificate online at cmris.npf.gov.ng.