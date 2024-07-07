NDLEA Bursts Cocaine Syndicate, Arrests Couple With Drugs Worth N2.1b In Lagos

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have bursted a cocaine syndicate where large consignments of drug meant for export and local distribution were recovered.

The drug cartel, which is said to be located in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos state, is headed by a couple, identified as Agbakoba John Mmadu, and Agbakoba Ijeoma Chinwe as well as their associate, Okoye Ifeoma Maryjane.

In a statement released to the public by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said that the raid carried out by a special operations unit of the NDLEA, followed months of intelligence gathering and surveillance on the syndicate notorious for packaging, distributing and trafficking of cocaine within and outside Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The 54-year-old Agbakoba John Mmadu was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota while his wife, Agbakoba Ijeoma Chinwe, 39, and associate, Okoye Ifeoma Maryjane, 31, who doubles as their stash keeper, were nabbed at Plot 2205 Eugene Ndubisi close, Lilly Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, all on Wednesday 3rd July 2024.

“While seven parcels of cocaine with a total weight of 7.652 kilograms were recovered from Mmadu at Ago palace way, not less than one hundred and twenty-two (122) compressed pellets of the same drug weighing 2.42kg were seized from the duo of Ijeoma and Ifeoma at Lilly Estate, bringing the total seizure to 10.1 kilograms valued at over N2.1 billion in street value.”