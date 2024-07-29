NDLEA Foils Attempt To Smuggle Cocaine Hidden In Sandals To Spain

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recovered 1.20 kilogrammes of cocaine from a Spanish businessman, Francis Akajiobi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Akajiobi, a 50-year-old man, had hidden the cocaine in the soles of two black sandals he was wearing while attempting to board a trip to Madrid on Thursday 25th July 2024.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, Akajiobi confessed to delivering cocaine to his friend and neighbour for €5,000.

The statement read, “A Spain-based businessman, 50-year-old Francis Akajiobi, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the departure hall of Terminal 2 of the MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, after parcels of cocaine weighing 1.20 kilograms were discovered in his pair of sandals while attempting to board his Royal Air Maroc flight to Madrid, Spain.

“The two parcels of cocaine were concealed in the soles of a pair of black sandals Akajiobi was wearing to board his flight when the NDLEA operatives intercepted him on Thursday 25th July 2024. During his preliminary interview, he claimed the consignment was delivered to him at a bar in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and was to deliver it to his friend and neighbour in Spain for a fee of €5,000 upon successful delivery to the recipient.”

Babafemi further stated that Makinde Lekan was arrested in connection with 99 shipments of Canadian Loud weighing 51.60 kg that arrived from Canada.

He said, “In the same vein, a suspect, Makinde S Lekan, has been arrested in connection with the seizure of 99 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 51.60kg that arrived at the SAHCO Imports shed of the Lagos airport on a Turkish Airlines flight from Canada via Istanbul, Turkey.”