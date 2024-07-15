NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Opioids Concealed In Shoe Soles, Custard Containers



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered parcels of cocaine hidden in the soles of shoes bound for Europe.

In a separate discovery, tramadol pills were found concealed in custard containers.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared videos of the seized contraband via X on Sunday.



The statement read: “Operatives in Edo state on Wednesday 10th July 2024 intercepted a vehicle marked Abuja GWA 273 DD at Ewu junction, Esan Central LGA following credible intelligence. The luggage of one of the occupants, Aminu Abdullahi, 32, was searched and found to contain custard containers, where 3,000 pills of tramadol 225mg were buried in the custard powder.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed the drugs were bought in Onitsha, Anambra state and he was taking them to Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to sell.”

“While no less than 250 grams of cocaine going to Cyprus was hidden in soles of custom-made shoes, over five kilograms of opioids heading to the US and UK were discovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, DOGI, in clothes and other household items meant to be shipped through some courier firms in Lagos,” the statement added.



The agency warned travelers to be cautious when accepting luggage or items from others to deliver, as they may be unaware of the contents.