NDLEA Nabs Most Wanted Lagos Drug Baron After Years Of Evading Arrest

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested one Sulaiman Jimoh, also known as Temo, a notorious drug kingpin and the head of the Mushin, Lagos drug cartel.

It was gathered that the 57-year-old, who had long evaded capture, was apprehended at his hideout despite initial resistance from his armed followers.

The arrest was announced in a statement by NDLEA’s Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi noted that Temo had managed to avoid capture for years, despite being linked to several large drug consignments worth billions of naira.

He added that encounters with the suspect’s gang often resulted in gunfights, making his capture particularly challenging.

The statement reads: “In the last two years, the NDLEA had intercepted large consignments of illicit drugs worth billions of naira owned by Temo but he has remained largely evasive while a few encounters with him and his armed gangs in his Mushin enclave had resulted in gunfight.

“Some of the recent seizures of his shipments include: a 14, 524.8 kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos from Ghana in two trucks and a J5 bus intercepted at Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of Sunday 28th January 2024; two truck-loads of the same substance weighing 8,852kg intercepted at Eleko beach, Lekki Lagos on 4th May 2023 and 252kg of Loud seized from his enclave in Mushin on Wednesday 26th July 2023. Indeed, in the last two encounters, his men engaged NDLEA operatives in gunfight.

“The drug kingpin was very notorious for always being on the move to evade arrest but with persistence and determination of the Agency aided by modern tools and intelligence, the concerted effort to get him paid off at 10am on Monday 22nd July 2024 when NDLEA’s surveillance teams on his trail tracked and pinned him down at Igbarere street, Mushin.

“A reinforcement of about 50 operatives was immediately mobilised to the area while he was attempting to escape in a Mercedes Benz SUV GLE 350 marked 01G-300G.

“His attempt to escape by mobilising hoodlums to engage and distract the operatives however failed after which he was overpowered and whisked away from the chaotic scene while his men surrendered to the superior firepower of the anti-narcotic agents who also succeeded in recovering the Mercedes Benz SUV the suspect was found in.”