Negligence, Lack Of Value For Life Is Cause Of Jos School Collapse – Simi Claims

Simisola Kosoko, often known as Simi, a Nigerian singer, has reacted to the collapse of a secondary school building in Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

It should be noted that 22 pupils died and 132 were injured when a school building collapsed in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, on Friday.

Simi responded via her X page, blaming the terrible tragedy on negligence and a lack of regard for life in Nigeria.

She stated that the causes for which people die in Nigeria are “so maddening.”

The singer wrote:

“All those babies just gone like that because of people’s negligence. The worst thing about Nigeria is the lack of value for life. The things people die for are so maddening.”

SEE POST: