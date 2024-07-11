Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has urged South-East political leaders to ignore Simon Ekpa’s opposition to their planned negotiation for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Recall that Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile had said the Governors in the lacked the legitimacy to negotiate freedom of Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Reacting in a Thursday statement, the National President of the organization, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike appealed to the Governors to go ahead without hesitation and approach the Federal Government for Kanu’s release.

Okwu, who said the Governors remained the leaders of the Zone, wondered how someone in far away Finland would accuse them of lacking legitimacy.

“It is curious to hear Simon Ekpa say the governors lack legitimacy. These are elected leaders of the people. If they lack legitimacy, is it self-serving Ekpa that is in far away Finland that has legitimacy?

“One is forced to ask- what really does Simon Ekpa want? Why is always against any move to get Mazi Nnamdi Kanu off the hook?

“The answer is simple- he is benefiting from the prolonged detention of the IPOB leader and time has come for everyone in Igbo land to understand that Simon Ekpa does not in any way work for the interest of the people, rather he is doing business with Biafra agitation.”

The Ohanaeze youths further urged the Governors to go ahead and initiate every step that would ensure that Kanu is released in the shortest time possible.

“They should not in any way be distracted by Ekpa’s antics. We call on the governors and all the NASS members from the South-East to rally round and hold a purposeful discussion with the Federal Government.

“We have no doubt that the current administration will heed to their request,” he added.