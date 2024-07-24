Netflix Again Hikes Subscription In Nigeria To N7,000

Netflix, an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service, has announced a price adjustment for its subscriptions in Nigeria, with the Premium Plan now set at N7,000 per month, up from N5,000.

This marks the platform’s second price adjustment in three months with the introduction of the most recent price increase in April 2024

READ ALSO: Davido Announces New Netflix Series About His Life

Checks shows that the increased prices are already visible on Netflix’s subscription page, though it is unclear whether any notification was issued prior to the subscription price change.

According to the price update on the company’s website, the Standard plan subscription, which is popular among Nigerian subscribers for its HD quality and multi-screen viewing options, has been increased from N4,000 to N5,500. This represents a 37.5 per cent increment.