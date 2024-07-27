NFVCB Responds To Muslim Group’s Demand To Ban Nancy Isime’s Film For Using Hijab For Violence

The Nigerian government, through the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, has responded to calls for the suspension of a controversial film by actress Nancy Isime.

According to sources, Isime was photographed in a viral poster for a yet-to-be-released film wearing a niqab during a heist scenario.

Some Muslim women wear the niqab, a long robe that covers their entire body and face except their faces.

The poster, on the other hand, sparked an outpouring of anger online, with many Muslims, notably the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), urging the NFVCB to ban the film, which it described as satanic.

The NFVCB responded to the calls with a statement on Friday, noting that the film is still in development and has not been classified.

“The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, the statutory regulatory agency for film and video works as well as exhibition and distribution in Nigeria, have received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that associated the Hijab, an outfit attributed to Muslim women that symbolizes modesty and religious devotion, with negative moral vices.

“Our check revealed that the movie has not been released, and it has not been submitted for classification as required by law and our mandate.

“However, we have been able to reach the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers.

“We restate that as a classification agency, we will not overlook any movie or video works, including skits that abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural, and ethnic sensibilities.

“We commit to contributing to positive transformation of the Nigerian society through classification of video and film works whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law, and limit cultural, social and religious harm caused by films,” the agency said.