“Nigeria Is Okay, Go And Hustle” – Portable Curses Those Asking Him To Sing At #EndBadGovt Protest

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, well known as Portable, has revealed his thoughts on the scheduled Nationwide demonstration on August 1st.

According to recent reports, several Nigerians, organised by various bodies, are preparing a nationwide protest from August 1 to 10.

The protest, according to the groups, is intended to demonstrate their opposition to economic hardship, specifically the rising cost of living in the country.

Portable took to his social media profile on Thursday to announce that he will not participate in the protest, noting that he still needs money and will hustle.

In the video, the singer cursed the individuals who asked him to sing at the upcoming rally.

According to the ‘Zazuu crooner’, Nigerians planning to attend the demonstration are not taking their jobs seriously.

Portable advised individuals to focus on their personal struggles and success, rather than protesting for Nigeria, which he believes is already prosperous, and that one’s own life is the real issue that needs attention.

He stated that there are money and job opportunities in Nigeria, but many people fail to take seriously those who can assist them.

In his words, “It won’t be well with anyone who tells me to perform during the protest. Don’t you have a producer too, you should collect the mic and join the protest too,”

“Please I need money, I’m hustling. If you take your job seriously, you won’t join the protest. Fight for yourself, don’t fight for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is okay, you are the who is not okay. There is money in some places, you are the one who didn’t hustle. You are the one who is not loyal to your helper.

“You are the one who does not make connections. There are people who can help, there are jobs. You are the one who isn’t working. Fight for yourself, don’t fight for Nigeria. Nigeria is okay.”

Watch him speak below…