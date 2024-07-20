Nigerian Doctor Shatters World Record With Largest Solo Painting

Dr. Fola David, a Nigerian doctor and visual artist, has broken the world record for the largest painting created by a single individual.

On Friday, the fourth day of his endeavour, David smashed Ravi Soni’s Indian record of 629.98 square metres and stated that he is committed to achieve his ultimate target of 1000 square metres of art.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, he wrote, “Congratulations to us all. On Day 4 at 9 p.m., we broke the current record of 629.98 square metres, but we are not yet done!

“The goal is to get over 1000 square metres of canvas covered in drawings; we are currently at 689 square metres. Let’s Go!”

Celebrities and dignitaries have visited David at the stadium to show their support and witness his artistic achievement.

Among them is Hilda Baci, a renowned Nigerian chef and Guinness World Record holder who is said to have brought not just well wishes but also food and supplies to fuel Dr David’s creative marathon on Friday.

To add to the excitement, former presidential contender Peter Obi paid a personal visit to the stadium, congratulating Dr. David on his efforts.

The University of Lagos, where Dr. David studied, also recognised him.

Professor Olufemi Fasanmade, Dean of Student Affairs, and Dr. Olayinka Martins, Director of Administration, College of Medicine, visited the scene and presented him with an Award of Honour and Merit.

The award was given in recognition of his excellent achievements and service as an exemplary ambassador for the institution.

David’s artwork, titled “Unity in Diversity,” would depict a map of Nigeria, highlighting the country’s various tribes through their distinct costumes, dialects, art, and essence.

The record-breaking attempt, which began on July 16 at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos, is still ongoing and is set to end on July 21.

SEE PHOTOS: