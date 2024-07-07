Nigerian Military Kills 11 ISWAP Fighters, Seizes Arms In Sambisa Forest Raid

The Nigerian Army’s special clearance operation in Sambisa Forest resulted in the elimination of 11 Islamic States of West Africa Province terrorists.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Army announced this on its official X handle.

It stated that the achievement was accomplished through coordinated special clearance operations with a hybrid force on the terrorist enclave in Jongo Village, located within the dreaded Sambisa Forest.

According to the report, the terrorists were engaged in a gunfight with the army when they targeted the enclave, resulting in the deaths of some and the chaotic retreat of others.

The army stated that its men conducted further exploitation ahead of the enclave, resulting in the confiscation of some arms.

According to the article, the weapons include 99 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm on a metal link, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, three AK-47 rifle magazines, two 36-hand grenades, and two locally produced firearms.

“This successful operation showcases the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian army in combating terrorism and securing in the region.

“The neutralisation of ISWAP terrorists and the confiscation of their weapons will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing security and stability in the area.

“This further demonstrated the commitment of the Nigerian military to eradicating terrorism and protecting the citizens,” it said.

NAN