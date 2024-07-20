Nigerians Condemn Yul Edochie For Asking Nigerians Not To Protest Tinubu’s Economic Hardship Against Nigerians

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has drawn criticism for advising Nigerians not to protest the country’s economic hardships.

It is worth noting that there have been reports of a nationwide demonstration planned for July 29th.

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the controversial actor took to Instagram to urge Nigerians to be patient and keep speaking out rather than protesting.

He wrote,

“I acknowledge the hardships. Protest is not the answer. People take advantage of protests to break into other people’s shops, steal, destroy properties, hurt and kill innocent Nigerians who are already going through a lot. In the end, the aim of the protest will be defeated. Remember what happened during End Sars.”

“Protest is not the answer. Let’s be patient. Let’s keep speaking out and doing all we can to help out. President Tinubu listens and he’s doing all he can to make things right. Fellow Nigerians, let’s be patient.”

However, his followers and other Instagram users chastised and condemned his advise.

See some reactions below…

justiceleague_truth wrote: “When they call exemplary leaders so you go raise hand?? Who are you to advise Nigerians?? We all know this your post is motivated and powered by stomach infrastructure. Go and pay your children’s school fees first before you come here and give advice nobody is asking for. Shush.”

asapbillabong noted: “Useless man!!! Wetin make the poor people Dey chop until Dey fix am ? Salary no reach buy food!!! Fuel price high !!! No worry them go reach ur gate too.”

judy_the_kpekus_giver said: “Says someone who l_ooted his wife’s shop . Didn’t you know that’s where your Biological kids gets their school fees from ??Mugu.”

bogeyman204 opined: “Just like Judy and her hoodlum of a family broke into mays shop abi. Seyi Tinubu no go give you nothing you that knows nothing about loyalty! Cursed man😂.”

