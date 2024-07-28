Nigerians Deserve An Apology, Situation Becoming Hopeless – Northern CAN To Tinubu Govt.

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North has urged the Federal Government to apologise to the citizens for its poor handling of economic issues and the nation’s security.

Sunday Oibe, Secretary General of northern chapter, in a statement on Saturday, asked the government to tender the apology rather than “trying to induce and influence some religious and traditional leaders to stop the protest, as it is being speculated.”

“The government should apologise for its ineptitude and failure to address challenges threatening the very foundation of the country and improve the living conditions of the people.

“There is no denying the fact that life in Nigeria has become unbearable as a result of these problems.

“Nigerians are indeed hungry, angry, and as resilient as they had always been, they are becoming hopeless about the state of the Nigerian nation.

“The planned protest is an indication that things have gone really bad.

“Northern CAN notes the efforts of the government in addressing the myriads of problems facing the country.

“However, such efforts have not brought about the desired succour to the people as the cost of living keeps rising amid security challenges,” the statement read.

Oibe said the government should “stop cosmetic or temporary approaches to tackling the issues and “provide pragmatic solutions that produce tangible and lasting relief.”

“Since the removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu over a year ago, Nigerians have yet to enjoy its benefits.

“Almost daily, bandits and terrorists unleash mayhem. Mindless killings and kidnappings for ransom seemed to have become acceptable norms.

“The government must muster the political will to stop these marauding criminals that have destroyed socio-economic activities in communities, especially in the northern part of the country.

“We believe the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have the capacity to crush these criminals and their sponsors.

“This has been happening for years, and the government does not seem to have permanent solutions to it.

“Economic activities, particularly the agricultural sector, cannot thrive when bandits go about terrorising people.

“Hunger has now become a unifying factor for the masses. Government officials must be mindful of their utterances and actions to avoid provocating people groaning under hardship.

“The insinuation by some people that the protest is being promoted by some opposition elements is an insult on the psyche of Nigerians who are going through pain.

“The government must be sympathetic and apologetic in its approach to handling the situation,” the statement added.