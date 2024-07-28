Nigeria’s Poverty Caused By Failed Leaders – Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has blamed Nigeria’s rate of poverty on poor leadership.

Obi made this known at the installation ceremony of Rotary International’s new District Governor in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday.

The former governor emphasised that Nigeria’s challenges are not due to a lack of resources but rather stem from accumulated leadership failures over the years.

He said: “I took the opportunity to re-echo my firm belief that Nigeria’s challenges are not due to a lack of resources but rather a severe leadership deficit in the country.

“Despite Nigeria’s wealth of resources, the country’s global standing has continued to decline, primarily due to accumulated leadership failure over the years.

“This leadership failure has resulted in Nigeria having the highest number of homeless people globally, with over 130 million Nigerians living below the poverty line, a figure that has worsened significantly over the past eight years.

“There is therefore a need for transformational leadership to address these issues and steer Nigeria towards a more prosperous future.

“I emphasised the need for leaders to show commitment to national development by prioritising the well-being of the people over personal gains, and I urged the Rotary community to be at the forefront of this leadership transformation in the country.

“Taking on projects in areas of education, health and fighting poverty will greatly transform our nation.”