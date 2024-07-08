NiMet Forecasts Three-Day Thunderstorm, Rainfall Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday July 8, to Wednesday.

Morning thunderstorms are expected in areas of Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Kaduna states on Monday, according to the NiMet weather forecast released on Sunday in Abuja.

It predicted thunderstorms in Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger states during the morning hours.

“While later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms and sporadic rainfall are expected throughout the southern region later in the day.

READ MORE: Dele Momodu Reveals Court’s Decision On Davido, Sophia Momodu’s Custody Case

The agency envisaged partly overcast conditions in the country’s northern area during the morning hours on Tuesday.

”Prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms expected over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna.

“Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger and Benue states.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state,” it said.

The agency predicted afternoon/evening thunderstorms and occasional showers for the whole southern area.

NiMet forecast morning thunderstorms in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, and Zamfara states on Wednesday.

It predicted thunderstorms in Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno states later in the day.

“Partly cloudy atmosphere is expected over the North Central in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states later in the day.

“Cloudy morning is expected over the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms and intermittent rains over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

NiMet encouraged the public to take necessary measures because strong winds may precede rainfall in thunderstorm-prone locations.

The agency recommended airline operators to obtain up-to-date weather reports and forecasts from NiMet to ensure appropriate preparation in their operations.

NAN