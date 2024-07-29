NIN-SIM Linkage: NCC Orders Telcos To Temporarily Reactivate Barred Lines

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Monday, ordered telecommunication companies to immediately reconnect all lines of customers that were blocked.

At the weekend, users of Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, in their numbers, experienced blockage of their phone numbers without reason from the telecommunications provider.

It is believed that lines were barred owing to unsuccessful linkage of National Identity Numbers (NINs) to Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs)

This action by the service providers is in line with the country’s NIN-SIM linkage policy.

Giving the directive in a statement, the NCC said: “The objectives of this exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria include enhancing national security and ensuring the national SIM ownership database is accurate.

“The NIN-SIM linkage policy aids in verifying and protecting users’ identities while also providing a critical infrastructure that assures access to the benefits of a robust digital economy for the citizenry.

“The consumer is our priority, therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

“Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.”

The NCC urged members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs to do so “as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines”.

The NIN-SIM linkage policy began in December 2020 when the Federal Government directed telecommunication companies to bar unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NINs.

Since December 2023, the NCC has reviewed the deadline a few times, but April 15, 2024, was set as the deadline for the full network barring of subscribers with unverified NIN details.

However, the deadline was later reviewed to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified.