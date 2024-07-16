NLC Working With FG To Demarket Nigeria’s “Only True Opposition” — LP



Labour Party (LP), on Monday, accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of colluding with the Federal Government to demarket its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead 2027 elections.

The Party’s Directorate on Mobilization and Integration made the accusation in a statement signed by the Director General, Marcel Ngogbehei, who was reacting to a statement by the NLC National Transition Committee (NTC).

LP also refuted the NLC NTC’s claim that Julius Abure was no longer the Party’s National Chairman, stating that Abure remained the authentic chairman recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the party’s6 highest decision-making organ.

The Party however called on the NLC NTC to respect the reconciliation move initiated by Peter Obi or seek legal redress if they had any case.

The statement read: “We are calling on the NLC Transition Committee to stop demarketing our party and our 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

”We maintain that Barrister Julius Abure remains the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and our party’s highest decision-making organ.

“We urge the NLC NTC to be responsible enough to respect the reconciliation move initiated by His Excellency Peter Obi or seek legal redress if they have any case. Instead, the NLC NTC has become a destructive agent seemingly working for the government to eliminate any perceived opposition structures in the country.

“The citizens are groaning under government policies that have left Nigerian workers poorer. Rather than learning from the Oshiomole years of courageous leadership and engaging the government to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens, the NLC NTC is busy meddling in political party affairs, attempting to demarket the only true opposition party in the country.

“To discerning minds, the NLC NTC is making itself a meddlesome interloper, with no place in law. If they have a case, it’s more responsible to approach the courts than carrying out destructive actions that benefit the current government.”