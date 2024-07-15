NNPC’s Stake In Our Refinery Has Dropped To 7.2% – Dangote



Aliko Dangote, founder, Chairman of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa., says the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited no longer owns 20 percent stake in Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Speaking during a press briefing at the refinery on Sunday, Dangote said NNPC now owns 7.2 percent of the refinery over failure to pay the balance of their share, which was due in June.

“NNPC no longer owns 20 percent stake in the Dangote refinery. They were met to pay their balance in June, but have yet to fulfil the obligations. Now, they only own a 7.2% stake in the refinery,” Dangote said.

In September 2021, NNPC acquired a 20 percent interest in Dangote refinery for $2.76 billion.

Revealing details of the transaction, NNPC, in its audited financial statements for 2022, said NNPC Greenfield holds the investment.

NNPC said the balance ($1.76 billion) of the cost of equity investments made in Dangote refinery would be paid upon completion of the refinery project or any other date agreed.

Recall that Dangote refinery commenced production on January 12.