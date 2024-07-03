“No Amount Of Your Political Gang Up, Blackmail Can Stop Tinubu” – Matawalle Tells Northern Politicians

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has criticised those he described as “unpatriotic politicians in the northern region” for allegedly plotting against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some northern leaders have been realigning politically ahead of the 2027 poll.

It was gathered that the former presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai have been seen together, with Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of Peoples Democratic Party, having meeting ahead of the next general election.

As part of this plan made by the northern political gladiators to unseat Tinubu, Salihu Lukman, a former national vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress, also rebuked northern politicians in Tinubu’s administration.

He claimed that the region’s political representative have been reduced to mere sycophants and cheerleaders.

Reacting to the development in a statement released on Tuesday, by his spokesman, Henshaw Ogubike, said that the North have derived numerous benefits from President Tinubu’s administration.

READ MORE: “Tinubu’s Govt Has Turned Northern Politicians To Cheerleaders” – Former APC Chieftain

The former Zamfara State governor, listed several key appointments held by Northerners, including himself as Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as Minister of Defence, and others in critical ministries.

He said: “They include but are not limited to: Muhammed Idris Minister of Information and National orientation, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare , Ali Pate, Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari and Minister of Youths- Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsve, Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Special duties – Zephaniah Jisalo, Minister of Education Tahir Maman SAN and Minister of State Education Yusuf Sununu.

“Minister of Police affairs Ibrahim Geidam, Minister of State Police Affairs Hon imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State Water Resources Bello Goronto, Minister of Housing and Urban development Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State Housing and urban Development Abdullahi Gwarzo.

“The North has appointments like the National Security Adviser, NSA, Director- General DSS, Director-General NIA, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Group Managing Director (GMD) NNPCL and MD Nigerian Ports Authority, just to mention a few.”

Speaking further, Matawalle stressed that no plans by the northern politicians will stop President Tinubu from completing his second term.

He added “No amount of political gang up can unseat the President, and no amount of blackmail can stop him from contesting for the Presidential election come 2027.

“The alleged move, by some selfish Northern Politicians masquerading as oracle for the North is just mere power play by some unpatriotic northern politician without grassroots base.”