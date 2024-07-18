No Eviction Notice Issued To Herders In Oyo, Police Clarify

The Oyo State Police Command has warned citizens to disregard a viral video circulating on social media that issued eviction orders to herders in the state’s Igboho area.

SP Adewale Osifeso, the Public Relations Officer for the Oyo State Police, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Osifeso stated that the video was manufactured by mischievous agents to undermine the state’s tranquilly by encouraging violence and civil unrest.

He further stated that no official notice of eviction was issued by any authority or entity in the state.

He said “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to dispel unfounded rumours and speculations across certain segments making the round on the social media, over the purported eviction of Herders at Igboho, Oorelope, Local Government Areas by suspected separatist groups members as misleading and complete falsehood.

“No notice of eviction was pronounced by any individual or group on anyone at any period in time.”

He further added that the state Commissioner of Police, Ayodele Sonubi, has directed the supervising Area Commander in charge to personally lead patrols and improve the visibility of personnel throughout the jurisdiction.