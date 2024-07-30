No Government Official Can Stop Protest, Tinubu Not In Office To Dominate – Presidency To Nigerians

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, says no government official has the authority to deny Nigerians their right to peaceful protests.

He disclosed this on Television Continental while reacting to the nationwide protest against hunger slated for August 1-10.

“Let me put it on record that we have heard certain utterances from some members of even our own administration, and indeed from some subnational entities in the country, suggesting that Nigerians do not have the right to protest and that they would be stopped from protesting,” Ngelale said on Monday.

“I want to be very clear this evening in front of the nation in saying that there is nobody within our administration that has the standing, the command, or the gravitas to tell any Nigerian citizen that they cannot peacefully protest in any part of this country.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Deserve An Apology, Situation Becoming Hopeless – Northern CAN To Tinubu Govt.

“We are not in office to dominate our people. We are in office to serve our people and this is the position of the President.

“His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been very clear that the notion of peaceful protest is a central component of an effective functioning democracy,” he added.

According to him, Tinubu is committed to protecting the rights of Nigerians, meeting the needs of the people and committed to reviving Nigeria’s economy despite the challenges inherited from previous administrations.

He however urged Nigerians to be patient as the administration implements a “comprehensive plan” to improve living conditions of the people.

He urged governments at the state and local levels to implement projects that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.