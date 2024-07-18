No Plan To Introduce Monthly Environmental Sanitation – Lagos Govt Tells Residents

The Lagos State Government has debunked viral report claiming that it will re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation and movement restriction by July ending.

In a statement made available to the public on Wednesday, by Adekunle Adeshina, the Director of Public Affairs for the Commissioner of Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, said that it is fake news and the state has no plans to introduce such measures.

According to the statement, Wahab said that the viral report is the work of mischief makers intent on confusing residents.

He urged all residents to continue with their lawful businesses, adding that there would be no restriction of movements on the last Saturday of July as circulated in some news reports.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt Uncovers 86 Rooms Under-Bridge Apartment (Video)

The statement reads: “Lagos State Government on Wednesday debunked a viral fake news on social media, stating emphatically that the State has not re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation and is not starting any movement restriction by July ending.

“In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, he stated that the viral news is the work of mischief makers who are keen on confusing residents.

“He urged all residents to disregard the content of the viral fake news and go about their lawful business endeavour, adding that there will be no restriction of movements on the last Saturday of July as erroneously included in the fake news.

“Wahab explained that what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday during a sanitation sensitisation exercise at Campos playground Lagos island was that the state will start a weekly community-based sensitisation and awareness exercise that will involve all residents.

“Tokunbo Wahab added that at no time did Mr Governor make a pronouncement that the monthly exercise and restriction will start in July or any other month for now.

“The Commissioner urged all residents to imbibe the culture of cleaning their surroundings all the time and not wait until the government declares a particular month for commencement of sanitation or restriction of movement.”