Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, often known as Aki, has stirred a social media conversation as he welcomes a baby boy.

This was revealed in a photo he shared on Instagram on Saturday.

In the post, which has received hundreds of likes, the Nollywood actor included a photo of himself and his wife, as well as a photo of his new baby’s foot.

Along with the photo, the Nollywood actor informed his thousands of followers about the birth of his child in the caption.

He wrote: “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory 🙏❤️😍.”

