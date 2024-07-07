Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, often known as Aki, has stirred a social media conversation as he welcomes a baby boy.
This was revealed in a photo he shared on Instagram on Saturday.
In the post, which has received hundreds of likes, the Nollywood actor included a photo of himself and his wife, as well as a photo of his new baby’s foot.
Along with the photo, the Nollywood actor informed his thousands of followers about the birth of his child in the caption.
He wrote: “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory 🙏❤️😍.”
SEE POST: