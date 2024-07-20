Nothing Will Stop Our Protest In August – Sowore Replies Presidency

The 2023 presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has replied the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration that the nationwide protest won’t stop.

Sowore on Saturday, noted that the accusation from the presidency that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was behind the planned movement was a drivel from a sinking regime.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, accused Obi of being responsible for protests planned by Nigeria citizens.

He said: “Don’t be fooled, the malcontents planning to stage nationwide protests are supporters of Peter Obi, the failed presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“And he should be held responsible for whatever crisis emanates from the action.”

Responding to Bayo’s statement on X.com, Sowore disclosed that Nigerians are tired of deceit, corruption, wickedness and incompetence of the ruling class, adding that the former Anambra State governor is not behind the demonstration.

He said: “The drivel from a sinking regime. There is nothing that could stop an idea whose time has come.

“It doesn’t matter how you frame your fears and shenanigans, and the truth is that Nigerians are tired of the deceit, corruption, wickedness and incompetence of the ruling class and have opted to act from all locations at once.”