NSCDC Foils Vandalism Attempt In Kano, Arrests Suspect

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano State Command has apprehended one suspect in connection with alleged vandalism in the state.

SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, the command’s Corps Public Relations Officer, made the announcement on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Idris-Abdullahi, the suspect, who is from Layin Tankin Magi in the state’s Kura Local Government Area, was arrested during midnight raids by corps operatives attached to the Garun Malam Divisional Office.

“The suspect was arrested while vandalizing transformer fittings and electric poles at Dakasoye Village, in the Garun Malam Local Government Area,” he said.

According to him, the suspect was found in possession of eight iron rods, three PHCN insulators, 43 quarter rods, three long nuts, an aluminium rod, a hammer, and a chisel.

He stated that after the investigation was completed, the suspect would face charges in court.