NSCDC Nabs Three Suspected Streetlight Vandals In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ anti-vandalism section in Kano State detained three suspected vandals.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and made available to The PUNCH on Friday, two of the suspects were apprehended at Eid Ground, IBB Way, Kano Metropolis.

“The operatives while on night patrol duty apprehended two suspected vandals at Eid ground, IBB way, Kano.

“The suspects, Sunusi Musa, 30 and Musbahu Habibu, 32 were arrested in the night around 1630 hrs on Wednesday while melting large caches of streetlight cables they vandalised and stole at Koki Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, Kano State,” he said.

Similarly, he stated that another arrest was made at Race Course Road, Nassarawa GRA, Kano, and that the suspected vandal, Muhammad Ado 47, was apprehended while packing vandalised streetlight cables at Race Course Road, Kano, at 1100 hrs.

According to Abdullahi, the three suspects are currently in the Corps’ custody while an investigation is underway.

“On completion of the investigation, they’ll be made to face the full wrath of the law while the command is on the trail of three accomplices of the criminals who are at large,” he added.

He stated that the command, led by Commandant Mohammed Falala, has warned vandals of critical national assets and criminals alike to refrain from committing heinous acts of vandalism, as the Corps has launched a serious manhunt for criminally minded elements, who will be brought to justice if apprehended.