NSCDC Parades Seven Alleged Fertilizer Adulteration Syndicate Members In Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State on Tuesday, paraded seven suspected members of an adulterating fertilizer syndicate in the state.

It should be noted that over time farmers have lamented the poor performance of fertilizer on crops.

While launching a raid on their plant in the Nasarawa area, State Commandant Muhammad Bello condemned the economic sabotage against unsuspecting farmers who purchased their product.

According to Bello, the suspects specialised in obtaining limestone from Katsina State for their company.

Bello said, “Our attention has been drawn to the wicked activities going on here where these people sell sand as fertilizer in this hardship. This is simply wickedness how can you sell in the place of fertiliser.”

Bello urged farmers to confirm the product before purchasing, noting that they should only buy from approved vendors.

“Members of the public especially farmers must desist from arbitrarily buying fertilizer without checks. You should be able to see what you want to buy. You can’t just go anywhere to get fertilizer so that you won’t fall victim to such adulterated product,” he added.

Usman Abubakar, the Plant Manager of the contaminated fertiliser, stated that they had so far manufactured no fewer than 1000 bags, with the raw materials sourced from Katsina State.

“We used to get it from Kankara Local Government Area. We used to get red limestone, white limestone, potash, etc.

“We started production in Kano State but in the last two years, we have been producing in Gombe State. We have produced over 1000 bags in Gombe State,” he confessed.