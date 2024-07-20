Obaseki Threatened To Destroy Me, I’ll Fight Back – Philip Shaibu Speaks On Convoy Attack

Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Edo State Deputy Governor, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of masterminding the attack on him and Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the State.

He made the remark while recounting that Obaseki once threatened to destroy him.

According to the Deputy Governor, he got an intelligence report that Obaseki ordered his men not to allow him into the state.

Recall that there was a shootout in Benin City when Shaibu returned after the Abuja Federal High Court reinstated him as Deputy Governor.

Gunmen had attacked Shaibu and Okpebholo’s convoy which led to the killing of Okpebholo’s police aide.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday evening, the embattled politician said: “Yesterday I got intel that the governor told his men not to allow me into town. I’m a free-born citizen of Edo State, nobody can allow me into the State.

“The Constitution does not allow anybody to bar me from entering the State, not even when I’m a Deputy Governor, even if I’m an ordinary citizen; nobody has that right.

“But I didn’t know he would arm them that much, reviewing it further; I remembered the governor threatening to destroy me, he used the word ‘I will destroy you.’

“It’s obvious that it was an attempt to actualize the statement that he was going to destroy me. I have decided that only God can destroy a man and that’s why I have decided that I will fight till the end of this campaign, even when I was impeached; I decided to fight for the sanity and sanctity of the office of the deputy governor.”