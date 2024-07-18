Obi-Datti Deputy Campaign Manager Dumps LP, Defects To APC



Deputy National Campaign Manager for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Balami Isaac, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Isaac revealed his new political alignment via X on Wednesday in an open letter to supporters of LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to him, he cannot continue with the Party under the leadership of Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman.

LP has been in crisis ever since Abure, dismissed the advice of Obi, to conduct an all-inclusive convention.

The open letter to Obidients read: “I write this open letter to you all with mixed feelings. One with gratitude regarding what we collectively achieved as one big family. And the other with sadness that I have to leave the ranks officially.

“I wanted to announce that I have officially left the Labour Party to rejoin the APC.

“My decision is not far fetched. I can not continue to be equally yoked with the present party leadership that will not respect our collective will as a people.

“I do not want to bore you all with the sacrifices that I made two years ago. With my life, team and business. Greater sacrifices have even been made by other people in the Labour Party, and it is for a good cause.”

While acknowledging that there are issues bedeviling the nation, he noted that irrespective of Party affiliation,” the goal is to save Nigeria.”

“I was a member of the APC and back in the years, I always enjoyed playing a role, no matter how small it was. Putting Nigeria first in everything I did. Perhaps, it is a niche I have carved for myself.

“And one thing that will always stand out for me is our collective goal to make Nigeria great. It doesn’t matter the political divide.

“I must admit that I have enjoyed the resilience of Obidients and that energy is what I will continue to use to play my part in serving Nigeria and her people.

“I have personally informed HE Peter Obi of my decision and I am openly appreciating him for the opportunity to serve during the 2023 Presidential campaign.

” I also appreciate my team and lastly, I appreciate you my dear friends. God bless the Obidient Movement. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”