Ogun: Factory Steel Worker Dies After Slipping Under Engine Roller

Yahaya Ibrahim, a 27-year-old employee of KAM Steel Integrated Company, was killed by an engine roller after slipping on it at the company’s factory on the Sagamu-Ogijo expressway in Ogun State.

According to reports, the incident happened on Sunday at 4:50 a.m., while the deceased was working at the company’s plant.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed this directly to PUNCH over the phone on Sunday.

It was discovered that Ibrahim was working on the engine roller when he slipped and fell onto it in the early hours of Sunday.

Other staff members’ efforts to rescue the victim were fruitless, as the roller allegedly crushed him to death.

READ MORE: “I’m Still Very Much Relevant, Still Making Good Music” – 2baba

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, verified the occurrence and claimed that the deceased’s body had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

“Our men on traffic inspection visited the scene when we received a distress call. It was an industrial accident. The body has been deposited at the OOUTH morgue in Sagamu,” Odutola stated.

Meanwhile, attempts to contact the company about the event were futile because the cell phone number posted on the company’s website was unanswered on Sunday.