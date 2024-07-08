Ogun Govt Threatens To Close Markets Over Poor Sanitation Amid Cholera Outbreak

The Ogun state government has threatened to shutdown any public market found guilty of improper waste disposal and dirty environment.

This is coming, following the outbreak of cholera disease spreading viral across the state.

The Special Adviser and Managing Director of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Abayomi Hunye, made this known at a meeting held with the executives and members of the Ogun State Association of Market Men and Women in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

Hunye disclosed that in the present period when the country is battling to overcome the outbreak of cholera, calls for proper waste disposal and general cleanliness in all markets.

He said: “In Ogun State, the government has provided big waste collection bins in most of the markets with some serviced by the PSP Operators, so the traders in various markets have no reason not to properly dispose of their waste.

“However, some of the traders with their market leaders are still dumping their waste in their immediate surroundings, especially in drainage channels, in front of their shops or stalls, thereby blocking them, which will lead to unnecessary erosion when it rains and creates offensive odour in the market space.

“To make matters worse, some markets create illegal dumpsites within their space, especially at the back of the markets, which have become havens for rodents, vectors, and flies that feed and perch on the commodities that they sell to the public.

“These illegal dumpsites aside from aiding the spread of diseases also lead to fire outbreaks in markets notably that of Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta months back.

“So the state government will not allow such issues to happen in any of its markets, hence, the need for proper waste disposal as any market found flouting this directive will be shut.”