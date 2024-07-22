Ogun: Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend’s Brother Over Borrowed Phone Dispute

The Ogun State Police Command has detained Dada Taiwo, 35, for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend’s brother Damilola Momoh in the neck with a bottle in the Agbado region of the state.

The culprit stabbed Damilola, 34, during an altercation over a phone borrowed by the victim.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to DAILY POST on Sunday, stating that the incident was reported to the Agbado Division by the suspect’s girlfriend, Olaife Momoh.

According to Odutola, the victim was rushed to Overcomer Hospital in Agbado for medical treatment, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“On the 21th of July, at about 1400hrs, a woman named Olaife Momoh, residing at 11 Sowemimo Street, Akera, Agbado, Ogun State, reported to the station that her boyfriend, Dada Taiwo of 34 Crossing Road, Agbado, aged 35, had a dispute with her elder brother, Damilola Momoh, aged 34, over a phone her brother had borrowed.

“ During the argument, the suspect, armed with a bottle, stabbed her brother in the neck, causing severe injuries and profuse bleeding”.

She did, however, caution against uncontrollable anger and advised young people to report any occurrences to the nearest police station rather than taking the law into their own hands.